Prime Minister Upcoming US Visit To Be 'very Kashmir Centric': Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Prime Minister upcoming US visit to be 'very Kashmir centric': Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to United States would be "very Kashmir centric".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to United States would be "very Kashmir centric".

He said, during the visit, the prime minister would effectively highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in the Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Imran Khan's goal is to raise awareness about "the genocide and the ethnic cleansing going on" in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had gained support on Kashmir cause at the international level as nations like China, Turkey, Malaysia and Iran were speaking out on the issue.

