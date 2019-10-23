Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitment, implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the international community to fulfill its promise to provide them an opportunity to freely exercise their inalienable right to self-determination

The prime minister, in his message on the United Nations Day (October 24), said being one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, it had already lasted a lifetime as the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) served as an ignominious reminder of a brutal and oppressive occupation.

He urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its commitment and implement its own resolutions. Pakistan, as an ardent supporter of a rules-based international system, he said, would always stand with the United Nations in the common quest to leave no one behind.

"The United Nations Day serves as a reminder for us to collectively reaffirm our support to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.

From playing a proactive role in the struggle against colonialism to the protection and promotion of fundamental human rights, the prime minister said, Pakistan was proud to have played its part in upholding the noble ideals espoused by the United Nations.

While the United Nations, he said, "has served as a beacon of hope against privations of injustice and oppression to millions, our work is far from over."The prime minister said universal ideals of the UN Charter continued to be violated in plain sight of the international community across many parts of the world nowhere more egregiously than in IOJ&K.