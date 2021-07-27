UrduPoint.com
Priority Seats Reserved For Transgender In BRT: Kamran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to give equal rights and opportunities to transgender community, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has allocated priority seats for the community.

The spokesman of KP Government Kamran Bangash said that the government has already taken several initiatives including issuance of Sehat Insaf Card, driving license, proposed 2 percent quota in government jobs and others for the welfare of transgender community in the province.

Now, he said, the government has reserved priority seats for them in BRT bus service like seats reserved for women, senior citizens and disabled persons so that they could avail the facility without inconvenience.

Farzana Jan, President Trans Action Alliance and member Chief Minister's Special Committee on the Rights of Transgender Persons appreciated the initiative and said it would give a sense of respect and dignity to the transgender community.

Meanwhile the spokesman of BRT service said that transgender community was an integral part of the society and appealed to commuters to respect the transgender community and avoid sitting on the reserved seats of transgender.

