Private Schools Can Commence 'Online Classes', Says Saeed Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Private schools can commence 'Online Classes', says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education, Saeed Ghani, has said that the private schools of the province can start teaching to the students through 'Online Classes' if they desire to do so.

However, they would have to fully follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He stated this while holding a meeting of the Steering Committee of Sindh education Department held at the Sindh Secretariat here on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Committee also approved the recommendations of the Sub-Committee to promote the students of class IX and XII to the next classes without conducting examinations.

The teaching process in public and private educational institutions across Sindh would be started considering the situation of coronavirus in the province, he said.

The sub-committee has been formed on the concerns raised by the private schools over the promotion of students in grades from 1 to 8 which would not only address these concerns but also formulate a plan for the next academic year.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Secretary Universities Muhammad Riaz-ud-Din, Steering Committee members Tanzeela Uma Habiba, Rabia Azfar Nizami, Educationist Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Dr Fauzia, Chairmen of all boards, chairmen of All Private Schools Associations and others attended.

