Prize distribution of Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Students Week held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prize distribution ceremony of Students Week was held at Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID), here on Friday.

Noorul Hassan and Tehreem Hassan were declared best athletes while Muzammil Nawaz got prize best cricketer sports secretary. Urooba was declared best sportsman.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha informed that permission has been accorded to NID students to use varsity library.

He said that all administrative and financial affairs of NID would be run under NMU.

PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj said that sports are vital for students and congratulated all winners.

He demanded NMU VC Dr Pasha to allow NID students to take part in students Week of the varsity too.

Dean Basic Sciences NMI Dr Khalid Usman also spoke.