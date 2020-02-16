UrduPoint.com
Pro-claimed Offender's Arrested

Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:40 PM

Pro-claimed offender's arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Kahuta police successfully arrested proclaimed offender identified as Nair Mehmood who was involved in heinous crime and wanted to the police.

City Police Officer,(CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciating the performance of the Kahuta police said that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

