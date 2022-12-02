PRO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki on Friday said that protection of life and property of people was the top priority of the department.

He expressed these views while listening to people's complaints during an open court heldat his office here. He listened people's complaints and issues orders.

He directed the officers to ensure merit in investigation process.