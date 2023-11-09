PRO Sargodha gets best performance award

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Public Relation Officer (PRO) Patrol Police Sargodha Region Sub-Inspector Mohammad Nawaz was awarded a certificate of appreciation by DIG Patrol Police Punjab Athar Waheed for showing excellent performance.

SP patrolling police Muhammad Akhter Joyia while appreciating him said that Muhammad Nawaz was mobile education Unit Incharge in Sargodha and was running his concern department with professionalism.

"Our team will continue to work diligently in the future as well whereas PHP will make every possible effort to fulfill the aspirations of the people",he concluded.