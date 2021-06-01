Probationary officers of 44th STP visit CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that the mutual cooperation of government departments was needed to solve the problems of the people and provide them speedy service delivery.

The Punjab police for public convenience, service and protection were playing its effective role, he said and added that in case of any kind of administrative challenge, or uncertain situation, the police and civil officers work together on the same page.

He said that all the officers should always keep the doors of their offices open and make it their motto to resolve the problems of the people by performing their duties with diligence, sincerity and dutifulness.

He expressed these views while talking to the probationary officers participating in the 44th Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Administrative Services on a study visit to the Central Police Office.

The delegation from Civil Services academy Lahore included 40 probationary officers including 14 women.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan while briefing the participants about the ongoing services of Punjab Police for modernization of services, specialized forces and further improvement in service delivery said that Punjab Police had been shifted from crime centric force to service delivery force on priority basis.

He said that steps were being taken to provide modern policing facilities to the people by ensuring free registration of FIRs, open door policy and effective use of information technology at all levels.

The IG Punjab while answering the questions of probationary officers said that efforts were being made by Punjab police to maintain an atmosphere of law and order and no sacrifice would be spared in the mission of service and protection of the citizens.

The probationary officers inquired about the operational procedures of the Punjab police by asking questions on various topics.

Later, honorary souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab Inam Ghani and the head of the delegation.