Processions, Majalis Held In Memory Of Karbala Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 09:53 PM

A series of processions and Majalis were organized on Thursday night during which 10 processions of 'Zuljanah' were brought out from different areas of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A series of processions and Majalis were organized on Thursday night during which 10 processions of 'Zuljanah' were brought out from different areas of the city.

According to Chief Organizer of Azadar Coordination Committee Abdul Sattar Daras, the processions were brought out from Allahdad Chand villag Chhoti Ghitti, Tando Wali Muhammad, Saddar, Dadan Shah colony, Fakir ka Pir and other areas and culminated at the same place from where they started amid tight security.

Religious scholars (Zakirs) shed light on the supreme sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

A collective prayer was also offered and 'Niaz' was distributed among the mourners.

