Production, exports driven economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday said the industrial production and exports driven national economy was on track of sustainable growth.

"Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah)! Prime Minister Imran Khan has a good intention that is why the Allah Almighty pours out His blessings," the minister tweeted while pointing out perpetual growth in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector.

He said large scale industrial output had surged by 68 per cent in April 2021, while overall increase of 12.84 per cent was recorded during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (July-April).