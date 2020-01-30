Prof Tahir assigned addl charge as BZU RO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) ::Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi on Wednesday gave an additional charge of resident officer (RO) to Prof Tahir Mahmood, after the resignation of Dr Rehan Sadiq from the post.

Prof Tahir Mahmood who is a assistant prof of Mass Communication Department/ deputy director of students affairs.

Prof Tahir would be relieved from this newly assigned duty after the appointment of a regular officer against the vacant post, said a notification issued by BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan.