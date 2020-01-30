UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Tahir Assigned Addl Charge As BZU RO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Prof Tahir assigned addl charge as BZU RO

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) ::Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi on Wednesday gave an additional charge of resident officer (RO) to Prof Tahir Mahmood, after the resignation of Dr Rehan Sadiq from the post.

Prof Tahir Mahmood who is a assistant prof of Mass Communication Department/ deputy director of students affairs.

Prof Tahir would be relieved from this newly assigned duty after the appointment of a regular officer against the vacant post, said a notification issued by BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan.

Related Topics

Rashid Khan Bahauddin Zakariya University Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

33 seconds ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

34 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

International Community Divided on US Middle East ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.