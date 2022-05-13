UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Imposed Heavy Fine In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 155,000 on various shopkeepers, departmental stores over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed inspected prices in Allama Iqbal zone and checked various marts of the area.

During the inspection he visited Al-Janat Cash & Carry and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on the store and also got arrested two persons over profiteering. He imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Al-Raheem store over non-availability of flour.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf imposed Rs 70,000 fine on Carrefour at Packages Mall, Rs 50,000 on Carrefour Model Town for overcharging. She also inspected prices of commodities at Ichhra market.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurrat-ul-Ain Zafar visited various stores of DHA phase 1, 2 and 3 to inspect prices of commodities and imposed hefty fine on violators.

