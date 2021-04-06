UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress Of Anti-encroachment Operation Being Carried Out At Orangi Nullah Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Progress of anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah reviewed

Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah with regards to the project of remodeling storm water drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah with regards to the project of remodeling storm water drains.

The SITE association was also invited to share their concerns so they can be taken on board for smooth operations, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner-I Asad Ali Khan Addititional Commissioner II Jawad Mazher , Managing Director SITE Shehzad Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Abro and a delegation of SITE Association led by its patron Zubair Moti Wala .

The commissioner directed concerned deputy commissioners, officials of KMC and other concerned officials and departments to expedite the work on the remodeling of storm water drains at Mahmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah with coordinated efforts and ensure completion of work as soon as possible.

The commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure implementation of Hydrological model designed by the NED experts team so there are no obstruction in the drains.

Senior Director KMC Mazhar Khan briefed the meeting about the progress of the work on these Nullahs saying that encroachment removal work at the Mahmoodabad Nullah was completed and the work of construction and remodeling is being carried out by the FWO.

He told the meeting that the Nullah runs along 3.5kms and the remodeling will provide 12 ft road construction and 3 ft footpath construction on both sides.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress of the Gujjar Nullah which is 13km long.

He told the meeting that encroachments from seven kilometers nullah had been removed while encroachment removal work from 6km was being undertaken.

Briefing about the progress on the Orangi nullah undertook was also made to the meeting informing that it is an 11km drain from where 6km encroachment was cleared.

Removal work on the leftover 5km was under way, according to KMC officials. It was also informed the meeting that all three storm water drains would be used only for the storm water drains not for sewerage purpose however for the sewerage system, sewerage lines would be placed under the roads and footpaths on these nullahs.

The meeting also heard the grievances of the representatives of the SITE Association and a committee was formed headed by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Abro with Shehzad Abbassi MD SITE and Sr Director KMC Mazhar Khan and representative of SITE association as members of the committee to visit Orangi Nullah regarding the grievances of the SITE association Committee was asked and to submit its report within two days.

Related Topics

Karachi Storm Water Visit Road Progress SITE Orangi Asad Ali All From Share FWO

Recent Stories

EU Ready to Engage With Ankara on Economic Coopera ..

2 minutes ago

28 kanals state land worth Rs 10 mln retrieved fro ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in Irish watchdog sights over leak of 533 ..

2 minutes ago

Sanchez Criticizes Madrid Authorities for Talks on ..

4 minutes ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Visit to Turkey Meant to G ..

4 minutes ago

AU's Health Agency Assesses Ebola Risk Levels in D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.