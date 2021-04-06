Progress of anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah reviewed

Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah with regards to the project of remodeling storm water drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-encroachment operation being carried out at Orangi Nullah with regards to the project of remodeling storm water drains.

The SITE association was also invited to share their concerns so they can be taken on board for smooth operations, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner-I Asad Ali Khan Addititional Commissioner II Jawad Mazher , Managing Director SITE Shehzad Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Abro and a delegation of SITE Association led by its patron Zubair Moti Wala .

The commissioner directed concerned deputy commissioners, officials of KMC and other concerned officials and departments to expedite the work on the remodeling of storm water drains at Mahmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah with coordinated efforts and ensure completion of work as soon as possible.

The commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure implementation of Hydrological model designed by the NED experts team so there are no obstruction in the drains.

Senior Director KMC Mazhar Khan briefed the meeting about the progress of the work on these Nullahs saying that encroachment removal work at the Mahmoodabad Nullah was completed and the work of construction and remodeling is being carried out by the FWO.

He told the meeting that the Nullah runs along 3.5kms and the remodeling will provide 12 ft road construction and 3 ft footpath construction on both sides.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress of the Gujjar Nullah which is 13km long.

He told the meeting that encroachments from seven kilometers nullah had been removed while encroachment removal work from 6km was being undertaken.

Briefing about the progress on the Orangi nullah undertook was also made to the meeting informing that it is an 11km drain from where 6km encroachment was cleared.

Removal work on the leftover 5km was under way, according to KMC officials. It was also informed the meeting that all three storm water drains would be used only for the storm water drains not for sewerage purpose however for the sewerage system, sewerage lines would be placed under the roads and footpaths on these nullahs.

The meeting also heard the grievances of the representatives of the SITE Association and a committee was formed headed by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Abro with Shehzad Abbassi MD SITE and Sr Director KMC Mazhar Khan and representative of SITE association as members of the committee to visit Orangi Nullah regarding the grievances of the SITE association Committee was asked and to submit its report within two days.