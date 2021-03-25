UrduPoint.com
Progress Of Development Projects Discussed In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District Coordination Committee met under the chair of MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today. The meeting discussed the progress of various development projects. The meeting was told that 154 development projects were initiated in NA-170 with funds of Rs 417 million, of which Rs 289 million were utilized and 79 schemes were completed.

In NA-172, as many as 477 schemes were started with funds of Rs 1.586 billion. Out of these, 158 schemes were completed and funds of Rs 1.092 billion were utilized. The meeting was further told that 309 development schemes were initiated in NA-174 and funds of more than Rs 292 million were released.

Out of these, 133 schemes were completed and funds of Rs 263 million were spent.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ehsaan-ul-Haq and officers of concerned departments.

