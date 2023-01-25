Project exhibition of final year students, job fair held at SU

An exhibition showcasing as many as 200 projects of final-year students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro was held on Wednesday followed by a job fair to hunt talent by the different companies, industries and entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):An exhibition showcasing as many as 200 projects of final-year students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro was held on Wednesday followed by a job fair to hunt talent by the different companies, industries and entrepreneurs.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro who inaugurated the exhibition and job fair, urged the final year male and female students to work with interest and attention on research and problem solving projects so as to emerge victorious in the wide field of engineering and technology.

The final year students of Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Software Engineering and Telecommunication Engineering presented 200 different projects prepared in connection with their thesis for exhibition in their respective fields, which included security systems, web development, Image Processing and Deep Learning, Smart Agriculture, Smart Cities, AI, IoT and NanoTechnology, Wireless Communication, smart FIR registration Software, Web/Android App, Game Development, NFT, BlockChain and other inventions.

The students briefed the Vice Chancellor about their respective projects who asked various questions and gave suggestions to further bring these projects at par with international standard and demand.

The Vice Chancellor along with Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rahman Khoumbhati, Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch and others went round different stalls of the job fair for employment opportunities available for the youth in companies, industries and software houses.

He also gave the best project award to two students Tehniyat Rashid and Fariza Siddique.

The Vice Chancellor said that the youth related to IT, electronics, telecommunication and software engineering were real people who were going to change the world and bring revolution in these fields.

He said that the University of Sindh had provided practical access to modern tools for higher education and allied training to the students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology in order to polish and shine their skills and abilities to cope with the contemporary technologies.

He said that the university was playing an effective role in providing more facilities to the youth in their pursuit of higher education and research, which will continue without any hindrances. There was a need for skilled people in the national as well as international job market, he said, adding that various institutions were in great need of professionals in the fields of IT, electronics, software and telecommunications, but there was just a condition that the youth should have the required skills.

He said that the university was making efforts to provide students with higher degrees coupled with skills and expertise.

He said that after the establishment of the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) for the absolute guidance of the youth in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the National Incubation Center (NIC) had been established in varksty's Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad with the support of the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom. He said that the National Incubation Center will equally benefit the students of Sindh University's Faculty of Engineering and Technology as well as IBA and other departments.

The Vice Chancellor said that the graduate engineers of Sindh University must show respect to their institution while giving interviews after being successful in practical life.

Meanwhile, representatives of different companies and industries also set up their stalls in the job fair. They also inspected the projects of the students displayed in the exhibition and eulogized the efforts of the youth.