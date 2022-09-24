Prominent religious scholar Shamshad Salfi passes away

LAHORE, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :-:Prominent religious scholar of Ahle Hadith school of thought Allama Rana Shamshad Salfi died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 86.

He is survived by 4 sons and 2 daughters.

His funeral prayers would be offered at Narang Mandi on Sunday, September 25, at 10:00 am.

Rana Shamshad Salfi was taken to the Lahore General Hospital a couple of days ago after he complained of chest problems where he died.

He was chairman of Tehrik Tahafuze Qibla Awwal Pakistan.

He was well-known for his religious speeches not only in Pakistan but also in Arab countries.

Personalities from all schools of thought, business community anda number of citizens expressed deep grief over the demise of greatscholar and declared it a big loss to the Muslims.