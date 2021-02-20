Promotion of tourism top priority of govt: CM GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Saturday said that promotion of tourism industry was one of the top priorities of the provincial government while under the Village Development Plan the availability of facilities would be ensured in all the villages through comprehensive planning.

During a briefing by NESPAK, he said that work was underway to introduce alternative energy sources to overcome the energy crisis in GB. Steps would be taken in collaboration with NESPAK to increase the capacity of the department works and power, he added.

He said that an agreement would be signed with NESPAK for feasibility of construction of mega projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

CM GB said that a dashboard would be set up in collaboration with NESPAK to improve the electricity billing system in the province.

He directed the Secretary works GB to arrange special training for the engineers of the department from NESPAK to improve the performance of the institution.

He said that to improve the system of governance, 'E' system of governance was being introduced, adding that to make the tendering system of projects transparent an 'E' tendering system should be introduced and a policy should be formulated for the restructuring of the works department in collaboration with NESPAK.

He also directed to prepare the feasibility report of Astor Road through NESPAK soon.