Prompt action stressed for resolution of landowners’ issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Paharpur Tehsil administration is taking solid steps to address revenue-related issues of people.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid paid a surprise visit to various Patwar offices in Panyala and reviewed measures taken for addressing public issues.

According to administration, he also inspected the attendance of patwaris and thoroughly reviewed revenue records.

The AC met citizens present at the offices to learn about their issues and instructed the revenue staff to resolve the matters of landowners and other applicants on a priority basis and to submit reports accordingly.

He issued a strict warning to all patwaris that keeping unauthorized clerks in the offices was strictly prohibited.

In case of violation, he said departmental action would be taken against violators.

He also urged people to submit any complaints regarding misconduct or corruption directly to the office of the Assistant Commissioner Paharpur for immediate action.

