Protection Of Children From Violence Govt's Top Priority: Minister Dr. Hashim Inamullah

Fri 04th June 2021

Protection of children from violence govt's top priority: Minister Dr. Hashim Inamullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was fully committed to ensure protection of the children from all types of violence and exploitation and reviewing laws to protect child rights.

Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hashim Inamullah on the occasion of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, said that the top priority of PTI government was to ensure protection of children.

The purpose of the day was to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who were victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse. The day affirms the UN's commitment to protect the rights of children.

The minister said that Child Protection Courts, Children Protection Units established under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act have been setup across the province.

He said that the establishment of the Child Protection Units are vital for the protection of vulnerable children against violence and exploitation.

The minister said that PTI government has set up Zmong Kor to protect and rehabilitate children at risk and street children.

Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government was working to legislate Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Act 2020 to remove loopholes in the existing laws .

He said that amendments were felt necessary for the child protection act after recent incidents of rape and violence in the province.

The minister said government had taken effective steps for elimination of child labor, protection of rights of juvenile and providing education opportunities to all children especially deprived and street children.

He informed that hat Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully developed child protection strategy in emergencies. Ensuring protection of children in emergencies is a vital area where government and non-government actors together need to work for effective planning and designing interventions for safe guarding children.

