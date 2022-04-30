UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Constitution Collective Responsibility: Raja Pervaiz

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:57 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that protection of the constitution was collective responsibility

Talking to the media, he said that being speaker of the National Assembly he was well aware of his responsibilities. He said, "Disobedience of the constitution leads to complexity." The Speaker said that joint efforts were of utmost importance to put the country on right track besides creating an atmosphere of tolerance.

To a question about resignations of PTI parliamentarians, Raja Pervaiz� said a letter would be written to them after Eidul Fitr and all decisions would be made in accordance with the law.

To another query, he said: "All institutions of the country will strengthen if we will discharge our duties within the limit of the constitution and law." He further said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would make an announcement regarding next general elections as it was their duty, adding that the National Assemblyhad a constitutional tenure and it could not work beyond that time frame.

He said that oath taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister was held gracefully.

