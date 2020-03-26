UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Homeless People State's Responsibility: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Protection of homeless people state's responsibility: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that protection of homeless people was responsibility of the state and the government was committed to provide food and health facilities to them in the shelter homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that protection of homeless people was responsibility of the state and the government was committed to provide food and health facilities to them in the shelter homes.

The prime minister was talking to focal person for shelter homes Nasim ur Rehman, who called on him at the PM Office.

In the perspective of outbreak of coronavirus, special arrangements for the shelter-less and poor people in the Panahgahs were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said that the shelter-less and poor people in the worse situation should be the centre of our focus , adding that the worsening situation would increase his focus towards the homeless and downtrodden segments of the society.

The prime minister instructed the focal person to give full attention on provision of food and health facilities in the shelter homes.

He said the well-off people should play their role in expanding the network of shelter homes.

He said that the shelter homes project would only sustain when the wealthy people would generously contribute.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

12 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

14 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

28 minutes ago

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.