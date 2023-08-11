Protection of safety wall near Garam Chashma to safe people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) ::This year, due to torrential rains, floods in various rain drains of Chitral blocked the water channel in many places, which caused large-scale destruction wherein Garam Chashma is a dangerous junction on the road, needed to construct a safety wall to ensure safety to nearby people.

The construction of the safety wall is to protect the road and the surrounding population from the ravages of floods, but it was broken due to severe floods.

In the same place, the river flows on one side, while the rainwater drain from above also floods and causes destruction.

This drain gets so high that the water reaches the bridge, badly needing a protective wall to be constructed.

The protective wall on the river side that has been damaged by floods will also be rebuilt when the water level recedes, an official of the NHA told media men. The construction of this protective wall will not only protect the houses, cultivated land and shops on the banks of the river, but this road of Garam Chashma will also be saved from further destruction, which is the only means of communication for 50,000 people, besides the university on the same road.

Hundreds of male and female students of Chitral pass in buses, their lives will no longer be in danger after the construction of the safety wall.

The people of the area are very happy for the construction of this protective wall and are thankful to the NHA officials. Similarly, the students of Chitral University are also expressing happiness over it.

Locals say that during the construction of the Booni road, the contractor had thrown huge stones and all the debris into the river, due to which the Mastuj river blocked the course of the Latkoh river at the confluence where the two rivers meet.

Throwing of the big stones and debris came in the water of Mastuj river and settled in front of Latkoh river and the water of Latkoh river collected at this confluence and the entire power plant was submerged in water which is still in ruins and people are deprived of electricity.

The local people also demand to ensure the safety of people's life and property by constructing protective walls on the road side towards the river where there is a weak point. It should be noted that Chitral is a tourist district and thousands of tourists come here every year, but due to the bad condition of the roads, these tourists often face difficulties.