Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Protection of trees collective obligation: Uqaili

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that it was the collective obligation of the society to ensure the protection and maintenance of the plants after the plantation.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the plantation campaign 2023 here on Tuesday. Planting trees was an ongoing charity and the best way to serve humanity, he added.

"Planting more and more trees was very important to keep the environment clean. People should actively participate in the national campaign by planting saplings in their homes during the plantation campaign", he said.

The chief secretary said that plants and trees would enhance the natural beauty of cities and also provide clean environment to the people.

"The aim of the plantation drive is to encourage people to plant more trees. It is our collective responsibility to join this good work by planting as many saplings as possible during the campaign", he said.

"There is a need to raise awareness about the importance of plantation among the students of schools and colleges", Uqaili said adding that Green Belt would be mandatory in every development project.

