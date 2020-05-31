Protest held against issuance of fake domiciles

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The activists of Sindh Hari Committee and Qaumi Awami Tahreek on Sunday staged protest demonstration against issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh and demanded immediate cancellation of such domiciles.

Protest demonstration led by senior vice president Sindh Hari Committee Azhar Jatoi was held opposite Hyderabad Press Club in which Qaumi Awami Tahreek leaders Babu Memon , Fayaz Memon and other activists were also participated.

While addressing the participants, Azhar Jatoi and other leaders said issuance of fake domiciles to outsiders was a gross misconduct on the part of responsible officers.

They demanded strict action against responsible persons who were involved in this scam due to which indigenous people of the province were deprived of their right for getting employments as well as education opportunities in leading universities of the country.

On the occasion, participants also chanted slogans against issuance of fake domiciles to non-residents in different districts of Sindh and alleged that the genuine right to employment and education was snatched by outsiders on the basis of fake domiciles.