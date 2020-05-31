UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Held Against Issuance Of Fake Domiciles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Protest held against issuance of fake domiciles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The activists of Sindh Hari Committee and Qaumi Awami Tahreek on Sunday staged protest demonstration against issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh and demanded immediate cancellation of such domiciles.

Protest demonstration led by senior vice president Sindh Hari Committee Azhar Jatoi was held opposite Hyderabad Press Club in which Qaumi Awami Tahreek leaders Babu Memon , Fayaz Memon and other activists were also participated.

While addressing the participants, Azhar Jatoi and other leaders said issuance of fake domiciles to outsiders was a gross misconduct on the part of responsible officers.

They demanded strict action against responsible persons who were involved in this scam due to which indigenous people of the province were deprived of their right for getting employments as well as education opportunities in leading universities of the country.

On the occasion, participants also chanted slogans against issuance of fake domiciles to non-residents in different districts of Sindh and alleged that the genuine right to employment and education was snatched by outsiders on the basis of fake domiciles.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Education Hyderabad Jatoi Sunday Employment

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

1 hour ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

4 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

4 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.