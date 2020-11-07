UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Block Main Bajaur-Peshawar Road Against Load Shedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:44 PM

Protesters block main Bajaur-Peshawar road against load shedding

During the protests against unjust load shedding in Bajaur Khar and its suburbs, protesters blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar highway for all kinds of traffic here on Saturday for almost two hours

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::During the protests against unjust load shedding in Bajaur Khar and its suburbs, protesters blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar highway for all kinds of traffic here on Saturday for almost two hours.

Passengers faced severe difficulties due to traffic closure. For the last one week, people in the area have been protesting against the power outage and continuous power outage in the headquarters Khar. Protesters Haji Syed Badshah, Aurangzeb Inqalabi, Amin-ur-Rehman, Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, Mufti Mohsin, Javed Khan, Haji Inamullah said that WAPDA officials were continuing to cut off electricity illegally.

Local WAPDA officials cut off power at the local level, causing severe hardship to the people of the area due to power outages. "If WAPDA officials do not reduce the duration of load shedding at the Khar headquarters and stop the power outages at the local level, we will be forced to escalate our protests," they said in their addresses to the protesters.

Protesters said that due to power outages,there was a shortage of drinking water and mosques in the area. They said that the duration of power load shedding should be reduced and uninterrupted power supply should be ensured.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Electricity Water WAPDA Traffic Mufti All

Recent Stories

UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistenc ..

15 minutes ago

PCB offers Younis Khan to join as batting coach fo ..

20 minutes ago

Australia beat New Zealand 24-22 in Tri Nations

36 seconds ago

Belarusian Leader Calls November Presidential Elec ..

39 seconds ago

RugbyU: Tri Nations at a glance

41 seconds ago

DHO Lower, Upper Kurram visit Dogra Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.