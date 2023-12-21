Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal consequences: ICCPO

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday warned that the protesters attempting to breach the Red Zone would face legal consequences

Taking to the media here at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that on Tuesday night, some individuals concealed their identities and tried to enter the Red Zone while carrying sticks.

He said that the action against the law violators including the use of water cannon was the responsibility of the government as well as a requirement to maintain law and order as the Red Zone housed the Parliament, government offices and residences of diplomats.

Dr Abkar Nasir highlighted that the use of water cannons was not perilous if managed responsibly and that there were no women and children among the protesters on the site.

ICCPO said the protestors were told to gather at H-9 or F-9 Park to make it easier for the administration to provide security cover to the venue.

He said that the protesters were urged to uphold the rule of law and express their dissent in a non-violent manner, recalling last year's tragic incident where a police officer sacrificed his life to neutralize a potential suicide bomber.

“We remain committed to preventing any loss of life, whether due to protests or unforeseen circumstances. Regardless of one's stance on protests, everyone shares the responsibility of respecting the law,” he added.

He said that it was also the responsibility of the protestors' leadership to hold protest gatherings as per planning to ease the management as well as the residents.

ICCPO said that the protestors also resorted to violence against the policemen which also compelled the police to act accordingly.

Quoting the recent incident in which a police officer and his son were martyred, he said that the criminals involved in the heinous crime were not from Islamabad as some accused were arrested from Bannu and Waziristan.

Earlier, addressing the participants at ICCI while celebrating the 148th Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Pakistan's founding father had done a great favour to us by creating an independent country for us and we should develop Pakistan according to his vision.

He stressed that the youth should follow Quaid’s golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline to play an effective role in the national development of their country.

He said that for the last 19 months, Islamabad Police has allowed no one to block roads and markets in the Federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam reminded us to work hard with honesty and dedication in every sphere of life to make Pakistan a rising economy.

He stressed that the government should focus on promoting ease of doing business in the country to enable business activities to flourish.

A cake was cut on the occasion and the importance of Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline were highlighted.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that no power can undo Pakistan and we all have to play a role in making Pakistan a strong country.

Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI said that the ongoing repression of Muslims in India is proof of the fact that the two-nation theory of Pakistan was right.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Quaid-i-Azam had emphasized on promoting discipline in the nation, but unfortunately, our society is devoid of discipline at the moment.

Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI, Afraz Begum Sial and others also spoke on the occasion.