UrduPoint.com

Protesters Ready To Open Road For Traffic At Mian Ghundi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Protesters ready to open road for traffic at Mian Ghundi

Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu met protesters who had blocked Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Mian Ghundi area of Quetta for pressing their demands

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu met protesters who had blocked Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Mian Ghundi area of Quetta for pressing their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the Adviser Mir Zaiullah Langu said that the closing of roads was not a solution to any problem.

He said that the whole of Pakistan was currently affected by the floods and rains, it was not a matter of any one area.

The Adviser also instructed relevant departments to take measures to address people of the areas on immediately basis.

The protestors of the area opened the Quetta-Karachi National Highway after four hours on the assurance of the Home consultant and immediate measures.

Mr, Ziaullah Langu said Balochistan government was taking all possible measures to address issues of flood victims but administrations were facing difficulties due to continually rains and damaged of communication systems in some areas of the province.

Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and local administrations are busy in relief activities in respective areas of the province despite they are facing difficulties due to flood and rains with an aim to help flood victims in difficult time, he said..

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Army Flood All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Minister presents financial aid cheque for flood a ..

Minister presents financial aid cheque for flood affectees

4 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in flood-affected areas completed ..

Rescue operation in flood-affected areas completed: rehabilitation process start ..

12 minutes ago
 Over 30 Injured, 7 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Re ..

Over 30 Injured, 7 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf ..

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter Club Golf Championship ..

14 minutes ago
 Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious ..

Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious: FFC

14 minutes ago
 Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Bec ..

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Because of Kosovo Crisis - Presid ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.