Protesters ready to open road for traffic at Mian Ghundi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu met protesters who had blocked Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Mian Ghundi area of Quetta for pressing their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the Adviser Mir Zaiullah Langu said that the closing of roads was not a solution to any problem.

He said that the whole of Pakistan was currently affected by the floods and rains, it was not a matter of any one area.

The Adviser also instructed relevant departments to take measures to address people of the areas on immediately basis.

The protestors of the area opened the Quetta-Karachi National Highway after four hours on the assurance of the Home consultant and immediate measures.

Mr, Ziaullah Langu said Balochistan government was taking all possible measures to address issues of flood victims but administrations were facing difficulties due to continually rains and damaged of communication systems in some areas of the province.

Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and local administrations are busy in relief activities in respective areas of the province despite they are facing difficulties due to flood and rains with an aim to help flood victims in difficult time, he said..