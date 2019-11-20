Protests irk commuters, patients in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Gridlock on important thoroughfares of the provincial capital was observed due to protests by the employees of Punjab Land Record Authority, All Pakistan Teachers' Association and disabled persons.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Lower Mall, Jail Road, Davis Road, Empress Road, Abbot Road and Canal Road.

The snail pace traffic flow also aggravated the situation on roads.

On the other hand, traffic wardens were seen as silent spectators and they failed to make the traffic flow smooth.

The traffic mess on roads caused a great trouble to ambulances for carrying patients to hospitals.

However, City Traffic Police (CTP) deployed additional traffic officials to maintain traffic on roads and set up diversion points.