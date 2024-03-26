Open Menu

Prova Police Arrest Wanted Criminal In Theft Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting a proclaimed offender involved in multiple theft cases here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Prova police station has launched a crackdown against criminals under supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Anwar Khattak and Station House Officer (SHO) Sabtain Hussain in the area.

As part of such operations, the police team apprehended Muhammad Abid, a notorious figure in criminal circles and wanted by police in several theft cases.

The police also recovered stolen goods on his pointation including one Kalakov, one repeater, one NP bore pistol mauser, five 30-bore pistol, seven magazines and 40 cartridges of various calibers.

