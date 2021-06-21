UrduPoint.com
Providing Employment To Needy People Better Than Assistance: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Providing employment to needy people better than assistance: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said on Monday that providing employment to the needy people was a better practice than providing financial assistance.

He was talking to a delegation of an NGO from Rahim Yar Khan here at his office. Baitul Maal Ameen (Trustee) Malik Muhammad Azam was also present on the occasion.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that various departments of the Social Welfare Department were committed to make the needy people skilled.

Praising the welfare spirit of the NGO, the provincial minister said the participation of welfare organizations in the social welfare mission was commendable.

He said that it was wrong to consider transgenders as mere entertainment, adding that to make transgenders a useful member of society, plans were being made to build the subcontinent's first shelter house where they would be taught various skills.

On the occasion, Malik Azam said that after the feasibility report, the cooperation of Baitul Maalwould be reviewed in this regard.

