Provinces' prosecution depts must be interlinked for sharing criminals data: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The public prosecution departments (PPD) of all provinces should be interlinked so that the authorities concerned could be well-aware of the comprehensive information and data of criminals and their cases.

This was stated by Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar during a meeting held with the five-member delegation from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), led by Director General Public Prosecution Mukhtar Ahmad. Additional Secretary Punjab Public Prosecution Muhammad Shahid, Director Public Prosecution Esmat-Ullah and other officers were also present.

The KPK delegation was briefed about the development, plans and institutions reforms of the Public Prosecution of the Punjab and also about the responsibilities of APPS & DPPS.

The delegation was also briefed about the update on the ongoing cases in the courts.

DG Prosecution KPK Mukhtar Ahmad appreciated the steps taken by the PPD and said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would set up a prosecution system in order to provide swift justice to people.

He said that the system of prosecution in KPK would be digitalized and the Punjab Prosecution Department should extend help for development of such system.

PPD Additional Secretary Muhammad Shahid said that performance of Public Prosecutors in Punjab was being monitored on daily basis and record of decided cases was also being compiled. Similarly, an electronic library was also being set up and regular follow up and monitoring of cases would ensure speedy delivery of justice and establishment of rule of law in society.