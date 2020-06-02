Provincial chief secretaries to provide implementation plan for NCC decisions: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to ask the provincial chief secretaries to present implementation plan for the decisions made by the Chief Ministers at National Coordination Committee (NCC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to ask the provincial chief secretaries to present implementation plan for the decisions made by the Chief Ministers at National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The NCOC meeting chaired by Asad Umar reviewed the way forward for NCC decisions, opening of tourism and standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that the provincial chief secretaries would also be directed to present the implementation mechanism at the NCOC. While highlighting the risk of contagion he warned that bazaars, public transport and industrial units were high risk areas and SOPs should be focused on these three areas.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza informed the forum that 26 SOPs, guidelines and protocols were developed by the Health Ministry in consultation with experts committee and Provincial input.

Another guideline to protect the elderly population and the most vulnerable people from the risk of COVID-19 would be launched today, he added.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah said that the punishment should be clear on violation of SOPs to ensure strict compliance. The media should be actively engaged to educate and mobilize masses on the risk of pandemic and compliance of SOPs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Information Technology Board Shabahat Ali Shah told the forum that the board had completed population density identification of six major cities including provincial capitals which would help identify positive, suspected and normal population in the data mapping.