Provincial Energy minister for timely completion of all uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that billions of rupee funds have been released for uplift projects in the district and directed timely completion of all projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review pace of work on ongoing uplift projects here on Sunday.

Dr Akhtar ordered to complete all development projects within given time period so that it's benefits could be reached to masses.

He said that the official concerned would be responsible if the funds of any project used to lapse during the end of fiscal year.

He asked the parliamentarians to personally monitor the pace of work and quality of ongoing uplift projects.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the sewerage and water supply system of new Union Councils included in city's jurisdiction should be given to WASA. The monitoring committees consisted on local people should be constituted for monitoring of uplift projects.

It was told the meeting that Rs 6.49 billions have been released for 173 projects under annual development programme.

Similarly, Rs 1.53 billion for 219 projects under community development programme and Rs 1.26 billions have been released for 695 projects under SAP.

The construction of five roads at a cost of Rs 350 millions has been completed under rural access programme phase-I.

Rs 360 millions have been issued for construction of four roads in second phase.

Rs three billions funds have been released for Nishat - II project.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal said that work on mega project to replace outdated sewerage lines is underway at a cost of Rs 2.22 billions.

Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport Haji Javed Ansari, MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar, MPAs Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai, Qasim Langah, Sabeen Gul, Mahindar Paal Singh and others were also present in the meeting.

