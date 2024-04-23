Provincial Enforcement Authority To Be Established In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting to review implementation
of various government policies in the province, directed to establish the Provincial Enforcement
Authority in Punjab.
The CM said the enforcement authorities would also be established in every district and tehsil of Punjab,
adding that the Provincial Enforcement Authority would be headed by the chief secretary, supported by
a director general, the District Enforcement Authority will be headed by a deputy commissioner while
Tehsil Enforcement Authority will be headed by the respective assistant commissioner.
The enforcement authorities will have powers to take action against price hike, encroachment of
government lands and hoarding besides performing other special tasks assigned by the government
from time to time, including seizures of state properties.
The CM directed to make these enforcement authorities functional and start legislation for the purpose.
She approved a proposal to amend 11 laws, rules and ordinances in this regard.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said a police station and a special force would be established at tehsil level
under the supervision of Tehsil Enforcement Authority. Authority in-charge, investigation officers, enforcement officers and constables will be appointed in a Tehsil Enforcement Authority, which will have powers to register cases, investigate them and to make arrests in addition to the enforcement of law.
The CM said offices of Provincial and District Enforcement Authorities would also be established to ensure effective monitoring.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for food
Bilal Yasin, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, MPA Sania Ashiq, the chief secretary, secretaries agriculture, finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
