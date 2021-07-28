Provincial govt to construct sports facilities for youth: Basheer Bazaai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Basheer Ahmed Khan Baazai on Wednesday said government was constructing sports complexes in Kalat Division including various places across the province to attract the youth towards sports.

He said Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizanjo football stadium will make an ideal stadium in Khuzdar for betterment of sports.

"After activating the football stadium, the football academy center can be made functional very soon and will provide training opportunities to the youth so that the youth here also have a place in the provincial and national level teams make the name of the province and country bright", he added.

On special directive of Commissioner Kalat Division Basheer Ahmed Khan Baazai, grass and renovation work of Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizanjo Football Stadium was started under the supervision of Khuzdar Municipal Corporation.

It may be mentioned that the famous football stadium of Khuzdar Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium had been turned into damage conditions.

Commissioner Kalat Division took notice of it and directed Khuzdar Municipal Corporation to renovate the stadium for local players.

In first phase of the renovation, work has been started on an emergency basis under the supervision Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Nazar Zheri and Focal Person of Commissioner Kalat Division Abdul Samad Mengal.

In the second phase, the football academy will start the football tournament from August 14 by repairing the pavilion washrooms and renovating the basic necessities of other players and the ground to provide better accommodation to the outside players.

A Youth Hostel is also being renovated to provide maximum facilities to the guest and outsider players.