Provincial Health Minister, Hisham Ullah Khan Hands Over Cheque For Rs 1 Million To Heirs Of Martyred Polio Worker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Provincial Health Minister, Hisham Ullah Khan Wednesday handed over a cheque of one million rupees to heirs of Wajid Khan, a polio worker who was martyred in an armed attack in February 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Hisham Ullah Khan Wednesday handed over a cheque of one million rupees to heirs of Wajid Khan, a polio worker who was martyred in an armed attack in February 2019.

The cheque was received by mother and widow of Wajid Khan at a ceremony held at media cell of Health Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Health, Hisham Khan was chief guest on the occasion while Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, Abdul Basit was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister said polio workers were heroes of the nation and government was fully standing with them.

The sacrifices rendered by polio workers for protecting future of our new generation are torch bearers for the whole nation and we are proud of them, Hisham added.

He said protection and security of polio workers is prime responsibility of the government and every possible step would be taken in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister also announced that jobs will be provided to a brother and sister of Wajid Khan in Health Department.

