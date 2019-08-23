Provincial minister vows to promote livestock sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Eng. Abdul Bari Pitafi, has vowed to promote livestock by providing maximum incentives to the sector so that the country could not only become self sufficient in dairy products and meat production but the issue of unemployment in rural areas of Sindh could also be overcome.

The minister expressed these remarks while talking to media persons after inauguration of the newly constructed building of animal artificial insemination training centre near Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Friday.

The establishment of animal artificial insemination training centre is a great achievement as after that the animal production would be enhanced and the country will be self sufficient in meat and dairy products, the minister hoped that the Livestock sector can only be developed with proper attention on animal breeding.

The minister informed that such kind of training centres would be set up in all union councils of the province so that the livestock owners could get maximum advantages of the facility and enhance the numbers of their animals.

He expressed his regrets over the conversion of veterinary centres of the villages into personal "Autaqs" and ware houses by opportunists in the past and informed that he has asked the officers concerned to submit details of those veterinary centres so that the same could be reactivated by vacating them from influential persons.

The minister said that the passage of Breeding Act was the great achievement of provincial PPP government and now the breeders would be brought forward to form associations and play their due role for the development of the province.

The passage of Breeding Act will also be helpful in dissemination basic information not only to livestock owners but also veterinary doctors regarding animal breeding and artificial insemination and informed that he has convened a meeting in the next week to formulate a comprehensive strategy for running the animal artificial insemination centres on permanent basis.