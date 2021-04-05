UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Ministers Call On CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Provincial ministers call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters.

The ministers thanked the Chief Minister for amicably resolving the south Punjab secretariat issue.

Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak opined that the categorical stance of the Chief Minister had resulted in smashing the negative propaganda while Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was fully committed to the development of south Punjab and assured to continue working in this regard.

Sumsam Bukhari also thanked the CM for announcing development projects.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that every district would be transformed through a development package as composite development of the province was a priority agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that the process of reforms and development would be conspicuous, not only in the villas of the ultra-rich and the elites of the society but in the areas of the common man as well.

He said: "I am visiting different districts to review the problems of the general public and to know about the needs of the development projects. He regretted that the development process was limited to some specific cities in the past." Now, the development will be fully evident in every area and towns of the province", the CM maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the government had no issue with the opposition as it was approaching its logical end, addingthat the government would continue to deliver to the masses. "No one can stop the government from serving themasses as it is a defender of public rights and this duty will be fulfilled", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Man From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FTA receives two new international accreditations

4 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

18 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

49 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.