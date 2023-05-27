UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Equal Opportunities To Youth Among Top Priorities: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that provision of equal opportunities to the country's youth to excel in different fields and get respectable jobs was among the top priorities of the government.

He said that provision of international standard educational and skills facilities was being ensured for the young people, besides arrangements were also made for holding of different games.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also expressed his pleasure over the youth taking part in the positive activities during the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

Their objective was to provide opportunities to the young segment of the society so that they could utilize their complete energies for the positive activities and save them from the negative effects of propaganda.

