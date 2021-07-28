Provision of foolproof security at CPEC and Moharram processions directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz Wednesday has directed for foolproof security arrangement at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for Muharram processions.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here at Regional Conference Hall along with District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Mansehra Asif Bahadur, DPO Batgram Tariq Mahmood Khan and ASP Dr. Khadija Umar.

The DPOs gave a detailed briefing regarding the security and traffic plan of their respective districts as well as about security arrangements of foreigners working on CPEC, Muharram and other developmental projects.

Mirwais expressed satisfaction over the Muharram security arrangements of the three districts and instructed the DPOs for making the security more effective.

He also instructed for taking special measures to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram. Mirwais Niaz directed the DPOs to visit the routes of Muharram processions and review the security of the city's major mosques by themselves.

He ordered to deploy Police force in plain cloths as well as search and strike operations should be carried out in the areas around Imambargahs.

It was revealed in the meeting that action should be taken against illegal tenants while hotels, inns and hostels are being checked by the concerned police station on daily basis.

The DIG said that regional control rooms and district control rooms should be set up in which processions should be monitored by CCTV cameras and drones while walk-through gates should be installed at the entrances and exits of the Imambargahs.

DIG Hazara while instructing the DPOs regarding the security of ongoing development projects, Chinese workers and foreigners said that the security arrangements for foreigners should be further improved and the security in-charges of the developmental projects should be in constant touch.

DPOs were also directed to personally monitor the security of foreigners and send reports to the Regional Police Office, adding, we will not compromise on the security of foreigners and directed the DPOs to conduct weekly meetings with Chinese and other foreign officials.