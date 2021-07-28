UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Foolproof Security At CPEC And Moharram Processions Directed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

Provision of foolproof security at CPEC and Moharram processions directed

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz Wednesday has directed for foolproof security arrangement at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for Muharram processions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz Wednesday has directed for foolproof security arrangement at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for Muharram processions.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here at Regional Conference Hall along with District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Mansehra Asif Bahadur, DPO Batgram Tariq Mahmood Khan and ASP Dr. Khadija Umar.

The DPOs gave a detailed briefing regarding the security and traffic plan of their respective districts as well as about security arrangements of foreigners working on CPEC, Muharram and other developmental projects.

Mirwais expressed satisfaction over the Muharram security arrangements of the three districts and instructed the DPOs for making the security more effective.

He also instructed for taking special measures to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram. Mirwais Niaz directed the DPOs to visit the routes of Muharram processions and review the security of the city's major mosques by themselves.

He ordered to deploy Police force in plain cloths as well as search and strike operations should be carried out in the areas around Imambargahs.

It was revealed in the meeting that action should be taken against illegal tenants while hotels, inns and hostels are being checked by the concerned police station on daily basis.

The DIG said that regional control rooms and district control rooms should be set up in which processions should be monitored by CCTV cameras and drones while walk-through gates should be installed at the entrances and exits of the Imambargahs.

DIG Hazara while instructing the DPOs regarding the security of ongoing development projects, Chinese workers and foreigners said that the security arrangements for foreigners should be further improved and the security in-charges of the developmental projects should be in constant touch.

DPOs were also directed to personally monitor the security of foreigners and send reports to the Regional Police Office, adding, we will not compromise on the security of foreigners and directed the DPOs to conduct weekly meetings with Chinese and other foreign officials.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Police Station China Visit Traffic CPEC Mansehra Haripur Afridi Muharram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

8 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opened to dischar ..

1 minute ago

Navalny-Linked Social Media Accounts Also Subject ..

1 minute ago

SP Complaint Cell effectively settles 341 complain ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa to spend $67 mn on post-unrest security

2 minutes ago

S.Africa to send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to fig ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.