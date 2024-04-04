Provision Of Free Teaching Books Among Priorities Of Govt: Minister
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Provincial Education Minister, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that provision of free teaching books to students in priority of government and 58 percent of supply has been completed so far.
Chairing a meeting to discuss free supply of educational books to students here Thursday, he said that 58 percent of supply had been completed through targeted and planned efforts and students would get course book timely.
The minister said that significant amount of Rs. 1.5 billion had been released to printers while the finance minister would be contacted for release of remaining payment.
On the occasion, the minister was told that 100 percent supply of nursery level books had been completed while full supply of books have been given to districts including Tank, Malakand, Hungu, Swabi and Kohat.
Education minister was informed that there are 453 Primary level circles and 80 and cumulative supply of 50 percent has been completed in these circles. The minister was also informed about enrollment drive of 2024. He was told that record of all students is available online.
Faisal Tarakai directed to constitute teams of district education office and directorate to complete the supply of books and said that far flung areas should be given special focus.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Education, Masood Ahmad, Additional Secretary, Abdul Akram, Chairman Textbook board, Muhammad Farulsaqlain and other concerned officials.
