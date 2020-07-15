UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Gas, Electricity Priority Of Govt: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Provision of gas, electricity priority of govt: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that facilitating the common man and provision of basic facilities like gas and electricity at their doorstep was the top priority of the present government.

He said that the government was fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common people to get basic facilities. He directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to complete the ongoing gas projects within stipulated timelines.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review the progress on the gas development schemes being carried out across the country.

The speaker said that the close collaboration between Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and SNGPL was pre-requisite for early completion of gas projects in the country.

He stressed on the need to take proactive steps to remove all obstacles on the way of provision of basic facilities to common people like gas meters hassle free.

He said that it had been top priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by common people.

In order to ensure the smooth completion of ongoing projects, he planned to have follow up meeting on coming Friday in this regard.

The speaker directed the SNGPL to apply for the enhancement in the number of new gas connections to be provided after completion of the gas schemes.

He also directed OGRA to accede to the request of SNGPL at the earliest subject to the fulfillment of procedural requirements.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan assured the speaker that all concerned departments would make all out efforts for provision of gas connections across the country.

He appreciated the Speaker's concerns in this regard. Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak seconded the observations of the speaker. He said that SNGPL should prioritize gas development schemes for which funds had already been allocated and released.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson OGRA, General Manager Coordination SNGPL, Director General Gas, Ministry of Energy.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Man Progress Gas All Government Top Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.