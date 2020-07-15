Provision of gas, electricity priority of govt: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that facilitating the common man and provision of basic facilities like gas and electricity at their doorstep was the top priority of the present government.

He said that the government was fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common people to get basic facilities. He directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to complete the ongoing gas projects within stipulated timelines.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review the progress on the gas development schemes being carried out across the country.

The speaker said that the close collaboration between Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and SNGPL was pre-requisite for early completion of gas projects in the country.

He stressed on the need to take proactive steps to remove all obstacles on the way of provision of basic facilities to common people like gas meters hassle free.

He said that it had been top priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by common people.

In order to ensure the smooth completion of ongoing projects, he planned to have follow up meeting on coming Friday in this regard.

The speaker directed the SNGPL to apply for the enhancement in the number of new gas connections to be provided after completion of the gas schemes.

He also directed OGRA to accede to the request of SNGPL at the earliest subject to the fulfillment of procedural requirements.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan assured the speaker that all concerned departments would make all out efforts for provision of gas connections across the country.

He appreciated the Speaker's concerns in this regard. Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak seconded the observations of the speaker. He said that SNGPL should prioritize gas development schemes for which funds had already been allocated and released.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson OGRA, General Manager Coordination SNGPL, Director General Gas, Ministry of Energy.