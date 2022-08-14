Provision of healthcare facilities a priority, says minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Sunday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital Sargodha and inspected record regarding admission and discharge of patients.

The provincial minister visited various wards of hospital and interacted with the under-treatment patients and their attendants. He inquired from them about the medical facilities provided to them in the hospital.

Ansar Majeed directed the hospital administration to improve the quality of healthcare facilities and said that no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard at any cost.