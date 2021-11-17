Provision of quality education to youth one of proprieties of government: Naseebullah Marree

Balochistan Minister for Higher and Secondary Education Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree on Wednesday said that he will take up the issue of increasing seats in higher education institutions with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Higher and Secondary Education Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree on Wednesday said that he will take up the issue of increasing seats in higher education institutions with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing on Education Department given by Education Secretary and other officials after taking over the charge of Education Department as Minister.

Education Secretary Basheer Ahmad Bangulzai and other senior officials of Education Department were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree said that Balochistan was far behind other provinces in terms of education saying attendance of teachers in established schools and colleges would be ensured at all costs and no one would be allowed to sit at home and receive salaries.

He said that youth were the architects of our future and providing them better education was one of the priorities of the government in which any kind of negligence could not be tolerated.

He said that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Ministers regarding increasing the number of seats for male and female students of Balochistan in higher educational institutions of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that opportunities could be created for students to get education in educational institutions of other provinces.

Mr, Naseebullah Marree said that he would soon visit schools and colleges in remote areas of the province and review the facilities and problems with the aim to address them for betterment of education.