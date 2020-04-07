UrduPoint.com
PSA Against 18 More Kashmiri Detainees Revoked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

PSA against 18 more Kashmiri detainees revoked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, amid growing international pressure, the occupation authorities have been forced to revoke the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) against 18 more people lodged in different jails of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detention orders were revoked of 18 people languishing in three jails of the occupied territory.

Of them, 16 are lodged in Central Jail Srinagar and one each in Kotbhalwal jail Jammu and Pulwama jail.

The number of PSA detainees released after the outbreak of coronavirus has reached 65. Last week, the High Court of the territory directed the High Powered Committee (HPC), convened to de-congest jails by releasing prisoners on parole in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, to examine the allegations that no detainee booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was being considered for any parole. KMS—1K

