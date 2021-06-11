PSDP 2021-22; Rs. 279.200 million allocated for Ministry of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday has allocated Rs. 225.600 million for 10 ongoing and 3 new schemes of Ministry of Human Rights Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to the PSDP, Rs. 225.600 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes of the division while Rs. 279.200 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 36.000 million has been earmarked for Human Rights Awareness Programme, Rs.30.000 million each for Implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights, Rs: 29.3000 million for Establishment of Human Rights Information System (HRIMS). Rs 26.500 has been allocated for Strengthening of Regional Directorate of Human Rights, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar ,Quetta , Rs. 20.500 million has been allocated for Up-Gradation of National Special education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children ,Islamabad, Rs 20.000 million has allocated for Pilot Project for Inclusive Education for Children with Disability in Public Private Schools at ICT Islamabad .

Rs. 20.000 million has been allocated for the project of Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Units for National Mechanism for Reporting and Fellow- Up.

Rs. 20.000 million has been allocated for the project of Institutional Strengthening of MoHR, Rs. 7.500 million has been allocated for PC-11/ Feasibility Study for Establishment of Center for Person with Disabilities in Public & Private school at ICT Islamabad, Rs.15.800 has been allocated for the Pilot Project for Establishment of transgender Protection Centre Islamabad.

Among New schemes, Rs. 25.000 million has been allocated for Establishment of Planning and Monitoring Unit (PMU), Ministry of Human Rights, Rs 23.600 million has been allocated for Establishment of Sub- Office of Human Rights at Merged Districts of KhyberPakhtunkhwa, Rs 5.000 million has been allocated for the project of Establishment of Project Planning and Monitoring Unit (PMU), Ministry of Human Rights .