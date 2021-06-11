UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSDP 2021-22; Rs. 279.200 Million Allocated For Ministry Of Human Rights

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSDP 2021-22; Rs. 279.200 million allocated for Ministry of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday has allocated Rs. 225.600 million for 10 ongoing and 3 new schemes of Ministry of Human Rights Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to the PSDP, Rs. 225.600 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes of the division while Rs. 279.200 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 36.000 million has been earmarked for Human Rights Awareness Programme, Rs.30.000 million each for Implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights, Rs: 29.3000 million for Establishment of Human Rights Information System (HRIMS). Rs 26.500 has been allocated for Strengthening of Regional Directorate of Human Rights, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar ,Quetta , Rs. 20.500 million has been allocated for Up-Gradation of National Special education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children ,Islamabad, Rs 20.000 million has allocated for Pilot Project for Inclusive Education for Children with Disability in Public Private Schools at ICT Islamabad .

Rs. 20.000 million has been allocated for the project of Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Units for National Mechanism for Reporting and Fellow- Up.

Rs. 20.000 million has been allocated for the project of Institutional Strengthening of MoHR, Rs. 7.500 million has been allocated for PC-11/ Feasibility Study for Establishment of Center for Person with Disabilities in Public & Private school at ICT Islamabad, Rs.15.800 has been allocated for the Pilot Project for Establishment of transgender Protection Centre Islamabad.

Among New schemes, Rs. 25.000 million has been allocated for Establishment of Planning and Monitoring Unit (PMU), Ministry of Human Rights, Rs 23.600 million has been allocated for Establishment of Sub- Office of Human Rights at Merged Districts of KhyberPakhtunkhwa, Rs 5.000 million has been allocated for the project of Establishment of Project Planning and Monitoring Unit (PMU), Ministry of Human Rights .

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Education Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

7 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

23 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

4 minutes ago

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 1613.500 mln allocated for Commerce Division in ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.