P&SHD Arranges Mehfil-e-Milad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday arranged a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday arranged a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that the department had organised the Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with the Ashra Shaan-e-Rehmatul-ul-Alameen.

The main purpose of holding of Mehfil-e-Milad was to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"May Allah protect the Pakistani nation from dangerous epidemics like Corona and Dengue with the charity of this blessed day" he prayed. He said that all government hospitals of Punjab had been illuminated on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

