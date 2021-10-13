Psychological counseling effective to bring people of affected areas back to normal life: Rubaba

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that psychological counseling was an effective tool to bring the people in the affected areas back to normal life.

She expressed these views while addressing an informal briefing given by Director General Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti on the activities of the Health Department in the affected areas.

She said the emergence of serious psychological problems in the areas affected by natural disasters was a natural human reaction while effective medical strategies were formulated all over the world to deal with such situations.

She stated that in this context, two teams of Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry were working in Harnai to counsel and rehabilitate the mentally disturbed people in the earthquake affected areas of Balochistan.

The parliamentary secretary said that immediately after the earthquake in Harnai, the health department teams were playing essential role with limited resources.

Providing timely medical aid to four people injured in the aftershocks, which was commendable efforts, she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan said the number of mentally disturbed people far more than the number of deaths due to natural disasters was normal adding that it would take time to return to life several days after the quake.

The local population in the affected areas, especially a large number of women and children are sleeping outside at night in cold weather, so far, these people have not been able to get out of situation of fear of the devastation of the earthquake.

She said that multi-faceted initiatives of all government and non-government organizations working in the medical field for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims could be fruitful, so it was important to set clear targets through mutual coordination.

She maintained the scope of medical services should be extended to all the victims, adding the provision of the same type of services in the same area would be a waste of resources. Therefore, by setting targets, responsibilities to be divided and ongoing measures should be made effective, she concluded.

