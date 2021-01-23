'Psychologist who committed suicide after killing daughter was psychologically ill’  

,

Multan Police have registered FIR on the shocking incident on complaint of Bushra Bibi—the widow of Dr. Azhar Hussain.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23nd, 2021) Police registered FIR regarding the suicide of Multan-based renowned psychologist and murder of his daughter on Saturday.

Bushra Bibi, the widow of Dr. Azhar Hussain, filed the complaint with local police, saying that he committed suicide after killing his own daughter Dr. Aleeza.

According to the police, postmortem of both father and daughter was underway at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital.

“Dr. Azhar was a psycho patient and was undergoing treatment for last four months,” said the police.

On Friday, Dr. Azhar Hussain, the renowned psychologist, first killed his own daughter, and then ended up his own life by committing suicide.

The shocking incident went viral on social media that how a psychologist who used to teach others of getting rid of “depression” and “saving lives” could kill his own daughter and commit suicide.

Aleeza was a doctor and mother of three children.

According to the sources, police rushed to the scene soon after getting information about firing incident in Hameed Colony.

The local residents said that there had been some domestic issue between both father and daughter. However, it was not yet clear as what kind of “issue” it was that claimed lives of both.